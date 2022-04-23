Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, POLAND

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood 

    3rd Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Dan Hernadez, a Guancia, Puerto Rico, native and fire support officer (left), Spc. Kyria Perteet a Watson, Louisiana native and fire support specialist (right) assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division (3/4 ABCT), use a lightweight laser designator range finder to send a 10-digit-grid to process fire missions at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, April 23, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; execute joint, bilateral, and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.25.2022 05:29
    Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ready! [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Andrew Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

