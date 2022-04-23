U.S. Army 1st Lt. Dan Hernadez, a Guancia, Puerto Rico, native and fire support officer (left), Spc. Kyria Perteet a Watson, Louisiana native and fire support specialist (right) assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division (3/4 ABCT), use a lightweight laser designator range finder to send a 10-digit-grid to process fire missions at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, April 23, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; execute joint, bilateral, and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater.
