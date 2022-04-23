U.S. Army Spc. Brennyn Bryte, a Ashland, Ohio, native and fire support specialist (left), Spc. Joel Shawgo, a Grove City, Pennsylvania native and fire support specialist (right) assigned to 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division (3/4 ABCT), receive missions and process data for target acquisition at Drawsko Pomorskie, Poland, April 23, 2022. The 3/4th ABCT is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces; execute joint, bilateral, and multinational training exercises; and provides command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Andrew Greenwood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.23.2022 Date Posted: 04.25.2022 05:31 Photo ID: 7158234 VIRIN: 220423-A-DG372-522 Resolution: 6204x4480 Size: 3.49 MB Location: DRAWSKO POMORSKIE, PL Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ready! [Image 2 of 2], by SGT Andrew Greenwood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.