    U.S. ambassador to Japan USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) official visit

    U.S. ambassador to Japan USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) official visit

    JAPAN

    01.01.2014

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220423-N-DM318-1309 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan ((Apr. 23, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Christopher Settle, assigned to the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Air Operations Department, directs a CUH-1 Huey on the flight line during its departure from the installation. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Forward (CFAF), Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands by providing logistic support, coordination and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.01.2014
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 22:20
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. ambassador to Japan USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) official visit [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan

