U.S. ambassador to Japan, USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) official visit

220423-N-DM318-1309 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan ((Apr. 23, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Christopher Settle, assigned to the Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Air Operations Department, directs a CUH-1 Huey on the flight line during its departure from the installation. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Forward (CFAF), Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands by providing logistic support, coordination and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

Date Taken: 01.01.2014 Date Posted: 04.24.2022 Location: JP