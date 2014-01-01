Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. ambassador to Japan USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) official visit [Image 16 of 19]

    U.S. ambassador to Japan USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) official visit

    JAPAN

    01.01.2014

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ange-Olivier Clement 

    Naval Air Facility Atsugi

    220423-N-DM318-1275 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Apr. 23, 2022) The U.S. ambassador to Japan, The Honorable Rahm Emanuel, poses for a photo alongside Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi Commanding Officer, Capt. J M Montagnet and Sailors upon returning to the installation following an official visit, to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). (NAF) Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

    Date Taken: 01.01.2014
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 22:20
    Photo ID: 7157948
    VIRIN: 220423-N-DM318-1275
    Resolution: 2084x1489
    Size: 373.14 KB
    Location: JP
    This work, U.S. ambassador to Japan USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) official visit [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Naval Air Facility Atsugi
    U.S. Navy
    U.S. Ambassador to Japan

