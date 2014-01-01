220423-N-DM318-1270 NAVAL AIR FACILITY ATSUGI, Japan (Apr. 23, 2022) Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Karl Thomas and Commander, Navy Region Japan/Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Japan Rear Adm. Carl Lahti, pose for a photo with Sailors upon returning to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi following an official visit, to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72). (NAF) Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Carrier Air Wing FIVE (CVW 5), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron FIVE ONE (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and provides logistic support, coordination, and services to units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ange Olivier Clement)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.01.2014 Date Posted: 04.24.2022 22:20 Photo ID: 7157947 VIRIN: 220423-N-DM318-1270 Resolution: 2084x1489 Size: 335.75 KB Location: JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. ambassador to Japan USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN-72) official visit [Image 19 of 19], by PO2 Ange-Olivier Clement, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.