Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Force Protection Drill at Camp Herkus [Image 5 of 6]

    Force Protection Drill at Camp Herkus

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Agustin Montanez 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Force Protection Platoon (FPP), 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, maintain security from their battle position during a gate runner exercise conducted at Camp Herkus, Lithuania, April 13, 2022. As part of the training, members of the FPP had to identify and respond to a suspicious vehicle suspected of forcing its entry into the facility. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide credible combat forces, execute joint-bilateral and multinational training exercises, and provide command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 13:31
    Photo ID: 7157633
    VIRIN: 220413-Z-XG945-1124
    Resolution: 6067x4045
    Size: 14.65 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Force Protection Drill at Camp Herkus [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Force Protection Drill at Camp Herkus
    Force Protection Drill at Camp Herkus
    Force Protection Drill at Camp Herkus
    Force Protection Drill at Camp Herkus
    Force Protection Drill at Camp Herkus
    Force Protection Drill at Camp Herkus

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    Readiness
    USArmy
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT