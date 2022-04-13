U.S. Soldiers assigned to the Force Protection Platoon (FPP), 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, maintain security from their battle position during a gate runner exercise conducted at Camp Herkus, Lithuania, April 13, 2022. As part of the training, members of the FPP had to identify and respond to a suspicious vehicle suspected of forcing its entry into the facility. The 1st Infantry Division is among other units assigned to V Corps, America’s forward-deployed corps in Europe that works alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide credible combat forces, execute joint-bilateral and multinational training exercises, and provide command and control for rotational and assigned units in the European theater. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Agustín Montañez)
|04.13.2022
|04.24.2022 13:31
|7157633
|220413-Z-XG945-1124
|6067x4045
|14.65 MB
|PABRADE, LT
|4
|0
This work, Force Protection Drill at Camp Herkus [Image 6 of 6], by SGT Agustin Montanez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
