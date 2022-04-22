Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Great Texas Air Show 2022 [Image 4 of 21]

    The Great Texas Air Show 2022

    JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Cesar Rodriguez 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds perform maneuvers during The Great Texas Airshow, Apr. 22, 2022, at JBSA-Randolph, Texas. The Great Texas Airshow, featuring the Thunderbirds, is scheduled for April 23 thru 24 at JBSA-Randolph. The Thunderbirds perform for people all around the world to display the pride, precision and professionalism the U.S. Air Force represents. Through air shows and flyovers, they aim to excite and inspire. In addition to showcasing the elite skills all pilots must possess, the Thunderbirds demonstrate the incredible capabilities of the Air Force's premier multi-role fighter jet, the F-16 Fighting Falcon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Cesar Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.24.2022 07:51
    Photo ID: 7157399
    VIRIN: 220422-F-IT981-045
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 27.43 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-RANDOLPH, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Great Texas Air Show 2022 [Image 21 of 21], by Cesar Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    thunderbirds
    airshow
    USAF
    AETC
    JBSA"
    "#GreatTexasAirShow

