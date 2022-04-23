USS San Jacinto pulls into Porto di Margherra

220423-N-AO868-1095 PORTO DI MARGHERA, Italy (April 23, 2022) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) is moored in Porto di Marghera, Italy April 23, 2022, for a routine port visit. San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy)

