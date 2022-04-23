Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS San Jacinto pulls into Porto di Margherra [Image 5 of 5]

    USS San Jacinto pulls into Porto di Margherra

    PORTO DI MARGHERA, ITALY

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Conner Foy 

    USS San Jacinto (CG 56)

    220423-N-AO868-1095 PORTO DI MARGHERA, Italy (April 23, 2022) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS San Jacinto (CG 56) is moored in Porto di Marghera, Italy April 23, 2022, for a routine port visit. San Jacinto is operating as part of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group on a scheduled deployment in the 6th fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests, security, and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Conner Foy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 18:09
    Location: PORTO DI MARGHERA, IT
    TAGS

    Mediterranean Sea
    Navy
    USS San Jacinto
    csg8
    Porto Di Marghera

