New Jersey Air National Guard Senior Airman Alex Potts rests after completing the 12-mile ruck march on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, the final event of the Best Warrior competition. Twelve Soldiers and one Airman of the New Jersey National Guard were tested on marksmanship, land navigation, and other warrior tasks. The winners will go on to the Region 1 contest in Niantic, Conn., May 10-13. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the Force of the Future. (Army National Guard photo by Spc. Francis De Leon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.23.2022 16:14 Photo ID: 7157228 VIRIN: 220421-A-FD123-740 Resolution: 6184x4027 Size: 3.41 MB Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NJARNG Best Warrior Stress Shoot [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Francis De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.