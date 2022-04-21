Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NJARNG Best Warrior Ruck March [Image 6 of 8]

    NJARNG Best Warrior Ruck March

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Spc. Francis De Leon 

    444th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    New Jersey Army National Guard Soldiers exit a UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter on April 21 on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst to begin a 12-mile ruck march, the final event of the Best Warrior competition. Twelve Soldiers and one Airman of the New Jersey National Guard were tested on marksmanship, land navigation, and other warrior tasks. The winners will go on to the Region 1 contest in Niantic, Conn., May 10-13. The Best Warrior Competition recognizes Soldiers who demonstrate commitment to the Army Values, embody the Warrior Ethos and represent the Force of the Future. (Army National Guard photo by Spc. Francis De Leon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 16:14
    Photo ID: 7157227
    VIRIN: 220421-A-FD123-657
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 14.76 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJARNG Best Warrior Ruck March [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Francis De Leon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    NJARNG Best Warrior Ruck March
    NJARNG Best Warrior Ruck March
    NJARNG Best Warrior Ruck March
    NJARNG Best Warrior Ruck March
    NJARNG Best Warrior Ruck March
    NJARNG Best Warrior Ruck March
    NJARNG Best Warrior Stress Shoot
    NJARNG Best Warrior Ruck March

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Best Warrior
    UH-60 Blackhawk
    New Jersey Army National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT