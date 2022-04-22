Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRIES training at CRTC for Southern Strike 2022 [Image 3 of 3]

    FRIES training at CRTC for Southern Strike 2022

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Renee Seruntine 

    102d Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. special operations service members participate in Fast Rope Insertion and Extraction System (FRIES) training at Gulfport Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 22, 2022. Southern Strike 2022 is a large-scale, joint multinational combat exercise that provides tactical level training for the full spectrum of conflict. It emphasizes air dominance, maritime operations, maritime air support, precision engagement, close air support, command and control, personnel recovery, aero medical evacuation, and combat medical support. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Renee Seruntine)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 16:09
    Photo ID: 7157218
    VIRIN: 220422-Z-GQ603-1085
    Resolution: 6489x4323
    Size: 3.9 MB
    Location: GULFPORT, MS, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRIES training at CRTC for Southern Strike 2022 [Image 3 of 3], by SSG Renee Seruntine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FRIES training at CRTC for Southern Strike 2022
    FRIES training at CRTC for Southern Strike 2022
    FRIES training at CRTC for Southern Strike 2022

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    SouthernStrike2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT