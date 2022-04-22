NORTHLAKE, Ill. (April 22, 2022) Chief Musician James Hicks, from Lake Butler, Fla., speaks with an audience member following a performance with the United States Navy Band at West Leyden High School in Northlake, Ill. The U.S. Navy Band performed in five states as part of a national tour, connecting communities with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.23.2022 12:19 Photo ID: 7157158 VIRIN: 220422-N-LC494-2339 Resolution: 4359x2900 Size: 9.82 MB Location: NORTHLAKE, IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Band visits Northlake, Ill. [Image 3 of 3], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.