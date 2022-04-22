NORTHLAKE, Ill. (April 22, 2022) Chief Musician William Edwards, from Bowie, Md., performs with the United States Navy Band at West Leyden High School in Northlake, Ill. The U.S. Navy Band performed in five states as part of a national tour, connecting communities with their Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Senior Chief Musician Adam Grimm)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.23.2022 12:19
|Photo ID:
|7157156
|VIRIN:
|220422-N-LC494-2161
|Resolution:
|5538x3685
|Size:
|17.38 MB
|Location:
|NORTHLAKE, IL, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Band visits Northlake, Ill. [Image 3 of 3], by SCPO Adam Grimm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT