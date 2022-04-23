Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 6 of 9]

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    ITALY

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Seaman Jack Hoppe 

    USS Harry S Truman

    220423-N-GP384-1059 TRIESTE, ITALY, (April 23, 2022) Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuel) Airman Jeremiah Lukes, left, from Streeter, Illinois, and Airman Joshua Scott, from Hardeeville, South Carolina, pose for a photo on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), April 23, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jack Hoppe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 10:12
    Photo ID: 7157075
    VIRIN: 220423-N-GP384-1059
    Resolution: 4360x3106
    Size: 997.68 KB
    Location: IT
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 9 of 9], by SN Jack Hoppe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.
    The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Aircraft Carrier
    csg8
    Forged by the Sea
    europeansupport2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT