USS Ross enters port in Valletta, Malta

220423-N-UN585-1173 VALLETTA, Malta (April 23, 2022) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) watch from the forecastle as the ship enters port in Valletta, Malta, April 23, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

