Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ross enters port in Valletta, Malta [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Ross enters port in Valletta, Malta

    MALTA

    04.23.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220423-N-UN585-1150 VALLETTA, Malta (April 23, 2022) Cryptologic Technician (Collection) 1st Class Nashira Washington, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), supervises while Sailors double up a mooring line as the ship enters port in Valletta, Malta, April 23, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.23.2022
    Date Posted: 04.23.2022 10:21
    Photo ID: 7157067
    VIRIN: 220423-N-UN585-1150
    Resolution: 6570x4380
    Size: 862.98 KB
    Location: MT
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross enters port in Valletta, Malta [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ross enters port in Valletta, Malta
    USS Ross enters port in Valletta, Malta
    USS Ross enters port in Valletta, Malta
    USS Ross enters port in Valletta, Malta
    USS Ross enters port in Valletta, Malta
    USS Ross enters port in Valletta, Malta
    USS Ross enters port in Valletta, Malta

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    sea and anchor
    USS Ross (DDG 71)
    Malta

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT