FRCE recognized for contributions to Fleet AV-8B Harrier readiness

Col. Mark R. Amspacher, second from right, AV-8B Weapon Systems Program Office (PMA-257) manager, delivers remarks to FRCE staff prior to presenting letters of appreciation Mar. 31. PMA-257 recognized FRCE for its outstanding support of the AV-8B Propulsion Integrated Product Team and the AV-8B Harrier fleet.

