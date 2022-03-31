Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FRCE recognized for contributions to Fleet AV-8B Harrier readiness [Image 4 of 4]

    FRCE recognized for contributions to Fleet AV-8B Harrier readiness

    CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by Joseph Andes 

    Fleet Readiness Center East

    Col. Mark R. Amspacher, second from right, AV-8B Weapon Systems Program Office (PMA-257) manager, delivers remarks to FRCE staff prior to presenting letters of appreciation Mar. 31. PMA-257 recognized FRCE for its outstanding support of the AV-8B Propulsion Integrated Product Team and the AV-8B Harrier fleet.

