    Vanessa Golden joins MCAS Cherry Point SMP

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    Vanessa Golden stands outside her office alongside the Single Marine Program banner at Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Cherry Point, North Carolina, April 7, 2022. The primary mission and focus of the SMP is to enhance the quality of life and improve the morale and well-being of all single and unaccompanied Service Members stationed at MCAS Cherry Point. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Bertram)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 15:01
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vanessa Golden joins MCAS Cherry Point SMP, by LCpl Jacob Bertram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    North Carolina
    MCCS
    Marines
    MCAS Cherry Point
    SMP
    DOTMIL

