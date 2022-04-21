Marines train at Idaho's premier ranges, joint training

Joint Terminal Attack Controller and infantry Marines assigned to the 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division trained during exercise Garnet Rattler at Idaho's premier Orchard Combat Training Center and Saylor Creek ranges April 11-29, 2022. The exercise is a joint mission between the U.S. Marines, Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers, 124th Fighter Wing Guardsmen and 366th Fighter Wing Airmen from Mountain Home Air Force Base to train and qualify Marine JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment. Idaho's ranges support this realistic environment. OCTC's 143,000-acre training area, located 18 miles south of Boise, is the Idaho National Guard’s largest training complex and includes nearly two dozen ranges to prepare units for combat operations. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

