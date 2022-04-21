Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines train at Idaho's premier ranges, joint training [Image 2 of 17]

    Marines train at Idaho's premier ranges, joint training

    BOISE, ID, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur 

    Idaho Army National Guard

    Joint Terminal Attack Controller and infantry Marines assigned to the 1st Battalion, 7th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division trained during exercise Garnet Rattler at Idaho's premier Orchard Combat Training Center and Saylor Creek ranges April 11-29, 2022. The exercise is a joint mission between the U.S. Marines, Idaho Army National Guard Soldiers, 124th Fighter Wing Guardsmen and 366th Fighter Wing Airmen from Mountain Home Air Force Base to train and qualify Marine JTACs to be more efficient and lethal in a realistic training environment. Idaho's ranges support this realistic environment. OCTC's 143,000-acre training area, located 18 miles south of Boise, is the Idaho National Guard’s largest training complex and includes nearly two dozen ranges to prepare units for combat operations. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 15:02
    Photo ID: 7156282
    VIRIN: 220421-Z-AY311-1719
    Resolution: 2700x1802
    Size: 3.98 MB
    Location: BOISE, ID, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines train at Idaho's premier ranges, joint training [Image 17 of 17], by MSgt Becky Vanshur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marines train at Idaho's premier ranges, joint training
    Marines train at Idaho's premier ranges, joint training
    Marines train at Idaho's premier ranges, joint training
    Marines train at Idaho's premier ranges, joint training
    Marines train at Idaho's premier ranges, joint training
    Marines train at Idaho's premier ranges, joint training
    Marines train at Idaho's premier ranges, joint training
    Marines train at Idaho's premier ranges, joint training
    Marines train at Idaho's premier ranges, joint training
    Marines train at Idaho's premier ranges, joint training
    Marines train at Idaho's premier ranges, joint training
    Marines train at Idaho's premier ranges, joint training
    Marines train at Idaho's premier ranges, joint training
    Marines train at Idaho's premier ranges, joint training
    Marines train at Idaho's premier ranges, joint training
    Marines train at Idaho's premier ranges, joint training
    Marines train at Idaho's premier ranges, joint training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Joint Terminal Attack Controller
    1st Marine Division
    1st Battalion
    7th Marine Regiment
    Idaho National Guard
    366th Fighter Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT