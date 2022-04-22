Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NTAG Pacific Executive Officer [Image 1 of 3]

    NTAG Pacific Executive Officer

    LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Richard Alvarez 

    Commander, Navy Recruiting Command

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Executive Officer, Commander Adam Pendleton, poses for an official Navy photo. (U.S. Navy photo by First Class Culinary Specialist Richard Alvarez)

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 13:31
    Photo ID: 7155940
    VIRIN: 220422-N-JL224-320
    Resolution: 1200x1500
    Size: 380 KB
    Location: LOS ANGELES, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NTAG Pacific Executive Officer [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Richard Alvarez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    NTAG Pacific Executive Officer
    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Pacific Command Master Chief
    NTAG Pacific Los Angeles Commanding Officer

    NTAG Pacific Leadership

    NTAG Pacific. Navy Recruiting. Los Angeles

