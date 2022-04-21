Army Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard, Air Force Brig. Gen Corey Robinson, and Rep. James (Jim) Nash met with veterans of the Vietnam War special guerrilla units, who were recruited by the CIA and supported various military activities during the war during the Meet and Greet portion of Asian-Pacific Islander Day event at the Capitol in Saint Paul, Minnesota, April 21, 2022. The year’s theme was Democracy in the Time of COVID and was organized by the Council on Asian Pacific Minnesotans, honored service members both past and present.







“I am honored to be here in the presence of such great warriors, who our countries owes so much to and I am honored to be representing the 13, 000 Airmen and Soldiers of the Minnesota National Guard,” said Manke. “We have many Hmong Soldiers that serve in the Minnesota National Guard. One of my priorities is having an organization that’s representative of the communities we live in and the Hmong community is certainly a big part of that.” (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 11:54 Photo ID: 7155713 VIRIN: 220422-Z-DY230-1014 Resolution: 3325x2494 Size: 1.01 MB Location: SAINT PAUL, MN, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Minnesota National Guard members participate in API Day at the Capitol [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.