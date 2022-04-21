Thai Monks from the Watt Munisotaram Cambodian Buddhist temple in Hampton, Minnesota provided a ceremonial blessing spoken in Pali, the scared language of Theravada Buddhism, at the beginning of Asian-Pacific Islander Day at the Capitol Rotunda in Saint Paul, Minnesota, April 21, 2022. The annual event featured speeches from leaders in the government and across the community, a cultural meal, and a networking portion. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 11:54
|Photo ID:
|7155712
|VIRIN:
|220422-Z-DY230-1013
|Resolution:
|3404x2269
|Size:
|728.96 KB
|Location:
|SAINT PAUL, MN, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Minnesota National Guard members participate in API Day at the Capitol [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
