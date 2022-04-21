Minnesota National Guard members participate in API Day at the Capitol

Thai Monks from the Watt Munisotaram Cambodian Buddhist temple in Hampton, Minnesota provided a ceremonial blessing spoken in Pali, the scared language of Theravada Buddhism, at the beginning of Asian-Pacific Islander Day at the Capitol Rotunda in Saint Paul, Minnesota, April 21, 2022. The annual event featured speeches from leaders in the government and across the community, a cultural meal, and a networking portion. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

