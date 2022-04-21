Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota National Guard members participate in API Day at the Capitol

    Minnesota National Guard members participate in API Day at the Capitol

    SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Thai Monks from the Watt Munisotaram Cambodian Buddhist temple in Hampton, Minnesota provided a ceremonial blessing spoken in Pali, the scared language of Theravada Buddhism, at the beginning of Asian-Pacific Islander Day at the Capitol Rotunda in Saint Paul, Minnesota, April 21, 2022. The annual event featured speeches from leaders in the government and across the community, a cultural meal, and a networking portion. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Mahsima Alkamooneh)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota National Guard members participate in API Day at the Capitol [Image 14 of 14], by SGT Mahsima Alkamooneh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Veteran
    Community
    Partnership
    Minnesota National Guard
    Diversity and Inclusion
    Asain-Pacific Islander

