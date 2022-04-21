220421-N-CY569-1064 ADRIATIC SEA (April 21, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragonslayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, transports cargo to the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea, April 21, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Robledo)

