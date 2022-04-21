220421-N-DN159-1044 ADRIATIC SEA (April 21, 2022) Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Joe Beasley, from Atlanta, moves palettes in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea, April 21, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)

