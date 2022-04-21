220421-N-DN159-1017 ADRIATIC SEA (April 21, 2022) An MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopter, attached to the "Dragon Slayers" of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, transports supplies from the fast combat support ship USNS Supply (T-AOE6) to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) during a replenishment-at-sea, April 21, 2022. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Crayton Agnew)

