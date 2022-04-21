Date Taken: 04.21.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 08:40 Photo ID: 7155317 VIRIN: 220421-N-DN159-1005 Resolution: 4287x2930 Size: 930.91 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security. [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Crayton Agnew, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.