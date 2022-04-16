Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ross officers promoted to Lieutenant junior grade

    USS Ross officers promoted to Lieutenant junior grade

    GREECE

    04.16.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois  

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220416-N-UN585-2013 PIRAEUS, Greece (April 16, 2022) Lt. j.g. Ndeye Lam, left, assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71), is pinned to her current rank by Lt. John Birkoski during a promotion ceremony aboard the ship while anchored in Piraeus, Greece, April 16, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022
    This work, USS Ross officers promoted to Lieutenant junior grade, by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

