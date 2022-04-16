220416-N-UN585-2006 PIRAEUS, Greece (April 16, 2022) Cmdr. Scott Jones, right, commanding officer of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) reads an oath of office during the promotion ceremony of Lt. j.g. Corina Aguirre, left, and Lt. j.g. Ndeye Lam, April 16, 2022. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on its 12th patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 05:35 Photo ID: 7155177 VIRIN: 220416-N-UN585-2006 Resolution: 6552x4368 Size: 838.87 KB Location: GR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ross officers promoted to Lieutenant junior grade [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.