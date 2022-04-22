220422-N-JC800-0018 SINGAPORE (April 22, 2022) - Sailors assigned to Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 and Military Sealift Command Far East, gather for a photo during an Earth Day trash pick up event at PSA Sembawang Warf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 03:11
|Photo ID:
|7155119
|VIRIN:
|220422-N-JC800-0018
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|912.61 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Earth Day 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT