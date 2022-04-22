Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Earth Day 2022

    SINGAPORE

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Heath Zeigler 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    220422-N-N-JC800-0007 SINGAPORE (April 22, 2022) - Chief Boatswain's Mate John Karus, assigned to Military Sealift Command Far East, picks up trash during an Earth Day event at PSA Sembawang Warf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Earth Day 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Earth Day
    MSCFE
    CLWP

