220422-N-N-JC800-0007 SINGAPORE (April 22, 2022) - Chief Boatswain's Mate John Karus, assigned to Military Sealift Command Far East, picks up trash during an Earth Day event at PSA Sembawang Warf. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Heath Zeigler/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 03:11
|Photo ID:
|7155116
|VIRIN:
|220422-N-JC800-0007
|Resolution:
|3280x4928
|Size:
|830.17 KB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Earth Day 2022 [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Heath Zeigler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT