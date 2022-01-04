Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 conduct mounted moving range

    Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 conduct mounted moving range

    CAMP BLANDING, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct a mounted M240B medium machine gun range from Medium Tactical Vehicle Replacements during exercise Atlantic Dragon on Camp Blanding, Florida, United States, April 1, 2022. Atlantic Dragon is a force generation exercise pushing Combat Logistics Regiment 37 as an arrival assembly operations group to provide tactical logistics support to III Marine Expeditionary Force. The exercise consists of an experimental maritime prepositioned force's offload tactics of military equipment that will support the field exercise training to increase combat readiness and efficiency. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022
    Photo ID: 7155107
    VIRIN: 220402-M-PM375-5139
    Resolution: 5059x3373
    Size: 764.26 KB
    Location: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 conduct mounted moving range [Image 17 of 17], by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    3rd MLG
    CLR-37
    M240B medium machine guns
    Atlantic Dragon
    mounted range

