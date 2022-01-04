Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 conduct mounted moving range

U.S. Marine Corps 2nd Lt. Emmanuelle Cooper, center, a maintenance management officer, and 1st Lt. Richard J. Zirkle, left, a logistics officer, both with Combat Logistics Regiment 37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, conduct safety checks of mounted range during exercise Atlantic Dragon on Camp Blanding, Florida, United States, April 1, 2022. Atlantic Dragon is a force generation exercise pushing Combat Logistics Regiment 37 as an arrival assembly operations group to provide tactical logistics support to III Marine Expeditionary Force. The exercise consists of an experimental maritime prepositioned force's offload tactics of military equipment that will support the field exercise training to increase combat readiness and efficiency. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF’s comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

