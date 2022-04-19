Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First Responders Improve Interoperability, Emergency Response for Guam

    First Responders Improve Interoperability, Emergency Response for Guam

    GUAM

    04.19.2022

    Photo by Shaina Marie ONeal 

    Joint Region Marianas

    SANTA RITA, Guam (April 22, 2022) - An MH-60S Knighthawk of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 practices its firefighting capabilities during aerial wildland firefighting coordination training at the Naval Magazine in Santa Rita, April 19.

    HSC-25 and Navy Fire and Emergency Services are two agencies included in the mutual aid agreement between the military and the local government, which provides coordinated emergency response on Guam and in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Enhanced interoperability between JRM, NBG FES and HSC-25 will provide more efficient and effective response to natural and manmade wildfires on Guam.

    (U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O’Neal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 02:45
    Photo ID: 7155072
    VIRIN: 220419-N-LS152-3508
    Resolution: 3278x4912
    Size: 7.61 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Responders Improve Interoperability, Emergency Response for Guam [Image 10 of 10], by Shaina Marie ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Guam
    HSC-25
    Firefighting
    JRM
    Aerial Firefighting
    FES

