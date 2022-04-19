First Responders Improve Interoperability, Emergency Response for Guam

SANTA RITA, Guam (April 22, 2022) - An MH-60S Knighthawk of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25 practices its firefighting capabilities during aerial wildland firefighting coordination training at the Naval Magazine in Santa Rita, April 19.



HSC-25 and Navy Fire and Emergency Services are two agencies included in the mutual aid agreement between the military and the local government, which provides coordinated emergency response on Guam and in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. Enhanced interoperability between JRM, NBG FES and HSC-25 will provide more efficient and effective response to natural and manmade wildfires on Guam.



(U.S. Navy photo by Shaina O'Neal)

