Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 presented challenge coins

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Douglas R. Burke, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 37, recognizes Sgt. Conner Rehn, an intelligence systems technician with CLR-37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, during exercise Atlantic Dragon on Camp Blanding, Florida, United States, April 2, 2022. Atlantic Dragon is a force generation exercise pushing CLR-37 as an arrival assembly operations group to provide tactical logistics support to III Marine Expeditionary Force. The exercise consists of an experimental maritime prepositioned force's offload tactics of military equipment that supports field exercise training to increase combat readiness and efficiency. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

