Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 presented challenge coins [Image 12 of 12]

    Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 presented challenge coins

    CAMP BLANDING, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez 

    3rd Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Douglas R. Burke, commanding officer of Combat Logistics Regiment 37, recognizes Sgt. Conner Rehn, an intelligence systems technician with CLR-37, 3rd Marine Logistics Group, during exercise Atlantic Dragon on Camp Blanding, Florida, United States, April 2, 2022. Atlantic Dragon is a force generation exercise pushing CLR-37 as an arrival assembly operations group to provide tactical logistics support to III Marine Expeditionary Force. The exercise consists of an experimental maritime prepositioned force's offload tactics of military equipment that supports field exercise training to increase combat readiness and efficiency. 3rd MLG, based out of Okinawa, Japan, is a forward-deployed combat unit that serves as III MEF's comprehensive logistics and combat service support backbone for operations throughout the Indo-Pacific area of responsibility. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Alpha Hernandez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.02.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 02:42
    Photo ID: 7155067
    VIRIN: 220402-M-PM375-7125
    Resolution: 4478x6717
    Size: 15.4 MB
    Location: CAMP BLANDING, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 presented challenge coins [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Alpha Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 presented challenge coins
    Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 presented challenge coins
    Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 presented challenge coins
    Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 presented challenge coins
    Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 presented challenge coins
    Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 presented challenge coins
    Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 presented challenge coins
    Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 presented challenge coins
    Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 presented challenge coins
    Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 presented challenge coins
    Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 presented challenge coins
    Atlantic Dragon | Marines with CLR-37 presented challenge coins

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Blanding
    3rd MLG
    CLR-37
    Challenge Coins
    Oki Marines
    Atlantic Dragon

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT