U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Anthony Espinoza, left, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron NCO in charge of fuels environmental and safety office, Staff Sgt. Collin Stratton, middle, 18th LRS NCO in charge of fuels laboratory, and Master Sgt. Jason Yunker, 18th LRS section chief of fuels quality and compliance, pose for a photo, representing the team of “Project Venom”, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, 22 April, 2022. Their project, which won first place in the Pacific Air Forces Spark Tank 2022, repurposed pieces of unused equipment to create an additive injector that converts commercial fuel into military-grade fuel acceptable for aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.22.2022 Date Posted: 04.22.2022 01:08 Photo ID: 7154935 VIRIN: 220422-F-ZJ963-1015 Resolution: 6056x4326 Size: 1.49 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fueling innovation: ‘Project Venom’ wins PACAF Spark Tank, by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.