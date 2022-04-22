Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fueling innovation: ‘Project Venom’ wins PACAF Spark Tank

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.22.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Anthony Espinoza, left, 18th Logistics Readiness Squadron NCO in charge of fuels environmental and safety office, Staff Sgt. Collin Stratton, middle, 18th LRS NCO in charge of fuels laboratory, and Master Sgt. Jason Yunker, 18th LRS section chief of fuels quality and compliance, pose for a photo, representing the team of “Project Venom”, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, 22 April, 2022. Their project, which won first place in the Pacific Air Forces Spark Tank 2022, repurposed pieces of unused equipment to create an additive injector that converts commercial fuel into military-grade fuel acceptable for aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.22.2022
    Date Posted: 04.22.2022 01:08
    Photo ID: 7154935
    VIRIN: 220422-F-ZJ963-1015
    Resolution: 6056x4326
    Size: 1.49 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fueling innovation: ‘Project Venom’ wins PACAF Spark Tank, by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    innovation
    18th LRS
    Spark Tank
    Project Venom

