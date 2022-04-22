220422-N-HG389-0034 SINGAPORE (Apr. 22, 2022) Personnel representing the Royal Australian Navy, U.S. Navy and Royal Navy plant a tree in celebration of Earth Day at the Sembawang shipyard, Apr. 22. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandon Parker/Released)
|Date Taken:
|04.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.22.2022 00:42
|Photo ID:
|7154925
|VIRIN:
|220422-N-HG389-0034
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|1.48 MB
|Location:
|SG
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Plant a Tree for Earth Day [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Brandon Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
