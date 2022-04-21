Service Members Give Back

NEW ORLEANS (Apr. 21, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors attached to guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) plant trees in Lafitte Greenway to support the community during Navy Week New Orleans. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gabriela Isaza)

