NEW ORLEANS (Apr. 21, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors attached to guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) plant trees in Lafitte Greenway to support the community during Navy Week New Orleans. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gabriela Isaza)
|Date Taken:
|04.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 22:02
|Photo ID:
|7154779
|VIRIN:
|220421-N-SW214-1158
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|3.56 MB
|Location:
|NEW ORLEANS, LA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Service Members Give Back [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT