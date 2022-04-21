Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Service Members Give Back [Image 3 of 5]

    Service Members Give Back

    NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Navy Region Southeast

    NEW ORLEANS (Apr. 21, 2022) U.S. Navy Sailors attached to guided-missile destroyer USS Farragut (DDG 99) and Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer USS Lassen (DDG 82) plant trees in Lafitte Greenway to support the community during Navy Week New Orleans. Navy Weeks are designed to show Americans the investment they have made in their Navy and increase the awareness of the Navy’s role and purpose in our national defense. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gabriela Isaza)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 22:02
    Photo ID: 7154778
    VIRIN: 220421-N-SW214-1117
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: NEW ORLEANS, LA, US 
