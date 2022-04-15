Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A knight to remember [Image 3 of 3]

    A knight to remember

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns speaks to the Soldiers of 4-2 Attack Battalion on the importance of working together as a team and staying ready to "fight tonight."

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 21:44
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A knight to remember [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Aviation Order of Saint Michael

