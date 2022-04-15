Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns speaks to the Soldiers of 4-2 Attack Battalion on the importance of working together as a team and staying ready to "fight tonight."

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 21:44 Photo ID: 7154776 VIRIN: 220415-A-TR140-829 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 3.37 MB Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A knight to remember [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.