Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns was inducted into the Order of Saint Michael as a honorable knight. The Army Aviation Association of America and US Army Aviation Center's joint venture to recognize individuals that have contributed significantly to the promotion of Army Aviation.
|Date Taken:
|04.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 21:44
|Photo ID:
|7154775
|VIRIN:
|220415-A-TR140-670
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|5.26 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A knight to remember [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT