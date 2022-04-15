Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A knight to remember [Image 2 of 3]

    A knight to remember

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns was inducted into the Order of Saint Michael as a honorable knight. The Army Aviation Association of America and US Army Aviation Center's joint venture to recognize individuals that have contributed significantly to the promotion of Army Aviation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 21:44
    Photo ID: 7154775
    VIRIN: 220415-A-TR140-670
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.26 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A knight to remember [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A knight to remember
    A knight to remember
    A knight to remember

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation Order of Saint Michael

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT