Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A knight to remember [Image 1 of 3]

    A knight to remember

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.15.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade inducted Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns as a Knight of the Honorable Order of Saint Michael. Command Sgt. Maj. Carns is the current 2nd Infantry ROK – U.S. Combined Division Command Sergeant Major and will soon be relinquishing responsibility. He will be the next Command Sergeant Major of I Corps at Joint Base Lewis McChord.

    "These two (Col. Aaron Martin and Command Sgt. Maj. Jerramy Wood) have had my back being here the whole time," said Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns, the 2nd Infantry-ROK/US Combined Division Command Sergeant Major. "Not just having my back, but walking beside me. That’s teamwork and that’s also trust. I empower them to make things happen. Everyday 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade is doing great stuff, always prepared for the wartime mission. I trust each and everyone of you to be ready. Thank you very much for everything that y’all do. I’m going to miss this place. Thank you very much for inducting me into the Order of Saint Michael, I’m humbled by this."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 21:44
    Photo ID: 7154774
    VIRIN: 220415-A-TR140-400
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.6 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A knight to remember [Image 3 of 3], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    A knight to remember
    A knight to remember
    A knight to remember

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation Order of Saint Michael

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT