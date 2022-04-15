A knight to remember

2nd Combat Aviation Brigade inducted Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns as a Knight of the Honorable Order of Saint Michael. Command Sgt. Maj. Carns is the current 2nd Infantry ROK – U.S. Combined Division Command Sergeant Major and will soon be relinquishing responsibility. He will be the next Command Sergeant Major of I Corps at Joint Base Lewis McChord.



"These two (Col. Aaron Martin and Command Sgt. Maj. Jerramy Wood) have had my back being here the whole time," said Command Sgt. Maj. Shawn F. Carns, the 2nd Infantry-ROK/US Combined Division Command Sergeant Major. "Not just having my back, but walking beside me. That’s teamwork and that’s also trust. I empower them to make things happen. Everyday 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade is doing great stuff, always prepared for the wartime mission. I trust each and everyone of you to be ready. Thank you very much for everything that y’all do. I’m going to miss this place. Thank you very much for inducting me into the Order of Saint Michael, I’m humbled by this."

