    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Bangladesh, Oregon National Guard partnership

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill 

    National Guard Bureau

    Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson office call with Bangladesh Army Chief of Staff Gen. S M Shafiuddin Ahmed and Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, adjutant general, Oregon National Guard, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 20, 2022. Bangladesh and the Oregon National Guard established a security cooperation relationship under the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program in 2008. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.20.2022
    Date Posted: 04.21.2022 20:24
    Photo ID: 7154715
    VIRIN: 220420-Z-DZ751-1006
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bangladesh, Oregon National Guard partnership, by MSG Jim Greenhill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    State Partnership Program
    Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Bangladesh
    Oregon National Guard
    Daniel Hokanson

