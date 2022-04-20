Bangladesh, Oregon National Guard partnership

Army Gen. Daniel Hokanson office call with Bangladesh Army Chief of Staff Gen. S M Shafiuddin Ahmed and Air Force Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, adjutant general, Oregon National Guard, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 20, 2022. Bangladesh and the Oregon National Guard established a security cooperation relationship under the Department of Defense National Guard State Partnership Program in 2008. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jim Greenhill)

