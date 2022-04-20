President Joe Biden holds a meeting with military and civilian defense leadership, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, combatant commanders, and the Coast Guard, the White House, Washington, D.C., April 20, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)
|Date Taken:
|04.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 19:49
|Photo ID:
|7154695
|VIRIN:
|220420-D-BN624-0283
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|14.46 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, President Biden Meets with Secretary Austin, Military Leadership [Image 8 of 8], by Lisa Ferdinando, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT