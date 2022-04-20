Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Biden Meets with Secretary Austin, Military Leadership [Image 1 of 8]

    President Biden Meets with Secretary Austin, Military Leadership

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.20.2022

    Photo by Lisa Ferdinando       

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs         

    President Joe Biden holds a meeting with military and civilian defense leadership, including Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen H. Hicks, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark A. Milley, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, combatant commanders, and the Coast Guard, the White House, Washington, D.C., April 20, 2022. (DoD photo by Lisa Ferdinando)

    president
    CJCS
    Joe Biden
    White House
    military
    SECDEFAustin

