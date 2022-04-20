CST Airman competes in New Jersey National Guard Best Warrior

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Alex Potts takes part in the New Jersey National Guard's Best Warrior Competition on Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, April 20, 2022. Potts is a survey team member with the 21st Weapons of Mass Destruction-Civil Support Team. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

