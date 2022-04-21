96th Bomb Squadron welcomes first female B-52 squadron commander

Lt Col. Vanessa Wilcox, incoming 96th Bomb Squadron commander, poses in front of a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 21, 2022. Wilcox is the first female B-52 squadron commander in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

