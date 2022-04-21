Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    96th Bomb Squadron welcomes first female B-52 squadron commander [Image 8 of 8]

    96th Bomb Squadron welcomes first female B-52 squadron commander

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    04.21.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Lt Col. Vanessa Wilcox, incoming 96th Bomb Squadron commander, poses in front of a B-52H Stratofortress at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, April 21, 2022. Wilcox is the first female B-52 squadron commander in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Chase Sullivan)

    TAGS

    B-52
    Louisiana
    Barksdale
    96BS
    2BW
    Female leaders
    Striker Culture
    Striker Nation

