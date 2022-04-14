Delta-8 is an illegal substance in the Army and is strictly prohibited. Per AR 600-85, The Army Substance Abuse Program, Soldiers are prohibited from using hemp or hemp derivative products. The use of hemp/CBD products is a violation of Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and users are subject to punitive actions. Article 92 of the UCMJ covers failure to obey a lawful order or regulation.
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.21.2022 17:26
|Photo ID:
|7154318
|VIRIN:
|220415-A-N1234-002
|Resolution:
|1200x801
|Size:
|83.04 KB
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Use of Delta-8 is prohibited by regulation, can lead to failed drug test, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Use of Delta-8 is prohibited by regulation, can lead to failed drug test
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT