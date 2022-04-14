Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Use of Delta-8 is prohibited by regulation, can lead to failed drug test

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2022

    Delta-8 is an illegal substance in the Army and is strictly prohibited. Per AR 600-85, The Army Substance Abuse Program, Soldiers are prohibited from using hemp or hemp derivative products. The use of hemp/CBD products is a violation of Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and users are subject to punitive actions. Article 92 of the UCMJ covers failure to obey a lawful order or regulation.

    Fort Campbell
    Delta 8
    ASAP. CBD products

