Use of Delta-8 is prohibited by regulation, can lead to failed drug test

Delta-8 is an illegal substance in the Army and is strictly prohibited. Per AR 600-85, The Army Substance Abuse Program, Soldiers are prohibited from using hemp or hemp derivative products. The use of hemp/CBD products is a violation of Article 92 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice and users are subject to punitive actions. Article 92 of the UCMJ covers failure to obey a lawful order or regulation.

