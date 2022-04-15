Date Taken: 04.15.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 17:23 Photo ID: 7154297 VIRIN: 220415-A-FG676-200 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 20.27 MB Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Chaplain Key from the First Infantry Division talks with students about education and childhood goals at Oliver Brown Elementary School in Manhattan, Kansas. [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Tanner Dibble, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.