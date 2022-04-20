Maj. Gen. William Thigpen (left), Army South commanding general, and Gen. Freire Gomes, Brazilian Army commanding general, share a laugh during a bilateral engagement at the Conference of Americas Armies in Brasilia, Brazil April 20, 2022. Brazil was the host nation for the 35th Cycle of the CAA.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.20.2022 Date Posted: 04.21.2022 16:01 Photo ID: 7153775 VIRIN: 220420-A-AX527-0237 Resolution: 3595x2324 Size: 5.66 MB Location: BR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army South strengthens relationships, creates training opportunities for hemispheric security during CAA [Image 3 of 3], by Donald Sparks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.